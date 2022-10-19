 
Paddy McGuinness still keeps his ex-Christine SWEET MEMORIES with him: Photo

Paddy McGuinness still likes to keep his sweet memories with him.

The Top Gear presenter, 49, was spotted wearing his wedding ring again despite splitting from his wife, Christine, two months ago.

Paddy was spotted for the first time last night since rumours he had been axed by Marks & Spencer, wearing his wedding ring.

It’s not something new for the viewers as he has been sporting his wedding band though, though he was spotted flashing the ring during an Instagram story at the start of October.

Paddy, 49, posted to his Instagram stories where he documented his morning "on the school run", holding a takeaway coffee cup as he sat in his car.

Photo credits: DailyMail
His wedding ring could be clearly seen as he stated: "On the school run."

The star doesn't seem to shy away from his parenting duties, as Christine attended the National Television Awards, while Paddy stayed home to look after the kids so she could attend the event, as per a source told MailOnline.

But Paddy hasn't been wearing his ring the whole time since their shocking split.

