 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix in a tight spot as Paramount+, Prime Video attract UK subscribers: Report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

Netflix in a tight spot as Paramount+, Prime Video attract UK subscribers: Report
Netflix in a tight spot as Paramount+, Prime Video attract UK subscribers: Report 

Netflix is facing pressure from Paramount+, Prime Video, and Disney+ in the UK market, according to Guardian.

The report cited Kanter Worldpanel figures, that painted a dismal picture for Netflix, Paramount+, Prime Video, and Disney+ added on the vast majority of new subscribers in the third quarter, 29.4%, 24.6%, and 17.5%, respectively, while Netflix drew in mere 2.1%

Netflix is betting on its newly unveiled £4.99-a-month Basic with Ads package, which will roll out in the UK on 3 November and set in a new wave of subscribers.

“Generally speaking Netflix loyalty has held up relatively well in a pretty tough market, but it is starting to see churn levels rise,” said Sunnebo.

“But the biggest problem Netflix is really struggling with is attracting new subscribers. Netflix needs to gain new customers, not just manage to stop them leaving.”

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp bombshell trial spike up Jack Sparrow costume demand for Halloween

Johnny Depp bombshell trial spike up Jack Sparrow costume demand for Halloween
Prince Harry ‘tried warning’ Meghan Markle about royal life

Prince Harry ‘tried warning’ Meghan Markle about royal life
Queen Consort Camilla's ex-husband attends funeral on royal family’s behalf

Queen Consort Camilla's ex-husband attends funeral on royal family’s behalf

Jessica Biel drops sweet throwback snaps to mark 10th anniversary with Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel drops sweet throwback snaps to mark 10th anniversary with Justin Timberlake
Drake confirms rumour about low-paying gig in 2006

Drake confirms rumour about low-paying gig in 2006
Kendall Jenner breaks silence on being called ‘mean girl’: ‘hurtful’

Kendall Jenner breaks silence on being called ‘mean girl’: ‘hurtful’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle agree to ‘soften’ content about King Charles III

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle agree to ‘soften’ content about King Charles III
Kim Kardashian insists on ‘focusing’ on her life amid Kanye West’s latest controversies

Kim Kardashian insists on ‘focusing’ on her life amid Kanye West’s latest controversies

Elon Musk calls for Twitter, Ye Parler, Trump Truth Social union?

Elon Musk calls for Twitter, Ye Parler, Trump Truth Social union?
‘Millionaire’ Meghan Markle 'always intense': 'Never satisfied'

‘Millionaire’ Meghan Markle 'always intense': 'Never satisfied'

Here’s what Gwyneth Paltrow’s husband thinks of her friendship with ex Brad Pitt

Here’s what Gwyneth Paltrow’s husband thinks of her friendship with ex Brad Pitt