Wednesday Oct 19 2022
King Charles III waiting for right time to strip Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal titles?

King Charles III, who has so far been very humble to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, won't think a minute to punish the Sussexes if they make any new blunder of damaging the royal family's reputation.

The new monarch is seemingly waiting for the right time to show his power to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The California-based couple might be stripped of their royal titles if their Netflix documentary series and the Duke's memoir make false claims.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl previously claimed: “King Charles won't hold back and might even deprive the Sussex family of their titles, along with those of their children Archie and Lilibet."

Nicholl also warned the couple to prepare “to see the King’s ruthless side” come out if Prince Harry and Meghan continue to “tarnish” the Royal Family.

Another outspoken TV host, Piers Morgan, says it’s “game over” for the couple if the Duke’s book “trashes” the Royal Family.

It seems as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also aware of the fact that their any new misadventure can land them in trouble that's why the Sussexes have delayed their documentary and book with an aim to make some edits.

