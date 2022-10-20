 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 20 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles warned he must ‘do better’ to protect Commonwealth

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

FileFootage

King Charles III has been warned that he needs to put in more effort to protect Commonwealth as he takes up a new job after the Queen’s tragic passing on September 8.

Australian royal expert Daniela Elser appeared unimpressed with the new monarch already "cocking things up" in his new role in the Royal Family.

In her piece for news.au.com, Daniela said Charles and Camilla’s decision to not visit "one of the monarchy’s last tent pole Commonwealth realms” was “befuddling.”

"Oh Charles … You’ve only been in the top job for 41 days and already you are cocking things up with this particular corner of the Commonwealth," she said.

The expert continued: “And yet now we learn that, as things currently stand, we Australians won’t get a look in from our new King for roughly 18 months from the time he acceded the throne.

"Does this mean Australia is not a priority?" she asked.

"If the King does not want his reign to go down in the history books as the period in time in which the largest Commonwealth realms such as Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Jamaica consciously uncoupled themselves from the monarchy then he is going to have to do better,” she added.

