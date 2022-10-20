 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Jada Pinkett Smith recounts ‘awkward incident’ with Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

Jada Pinkett Smith recounts ‘awkward incident’ with Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino
Jada Pinkett Smith recounts ‘awkward incident’ with Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino

Jada Pinkett Smith has recently shared how she “crossed the line” with Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino during initial days of their relationship.

According to Daily Mail, Jada spoke about this incident on Red Table Talk show where Sheree was invited as a guest.

The two now pals recalled how Sheree and Will’s son Trey’s behaviour led to an argument.

“'I can remember some times that I really crossed the line. There was one time Trey had a play date and he misbehaved. I was like, "Uh uh, we gotta sit down, we gotta talk about this, Trey can't be behaving this way,’” said Jada.

Sheree responded, “'Let me give you my version. I literally walked in the house just to drop him off and as soon as I walked in, Jada was like, "We gotta talk about his behaviour!”

Jada revealed that it “was a lot of intertwining and got really kind of messy”, however, Sheree called her behaviour “out of line”.

While appreciating Jada’s relation with her son, Sheree remarked, “My only requirement was that you treated my son well. You did that and your heart was always right toward him, wanting the best for him.”

Jada said in the end that despite Sheree and Will’s divorce, she would always be a part of their family.

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan sparks reactions with his new post

Piers Morgan sparks reactions with his new post
Sofia Vergara sets pulses racing in figure-hugging floral dress

Sofia Vergara sets pulses racing in figure-hugging floral dress
Machine Gun Kelly's sweetheart Megan Fox angers fans with her new look

Machine Gun Kelly's sweetheart Megan Fox angers fans with her new look
Judi Dench brands The Crown 'cruelly unjust', asks Netflix to add disclaimer

Judi Dench brands The Crown 'cruelly unjust', asks Netflix to add disclaimer
Whoopi Goldberg responds to Meghan Markle Deal or No Deal ‘bimbo’ remarks

Whoopi Goldberg responds to Meghan Markle Deal or No Deal ‘bimbo’ remarks
Prince Harry’s anger at late Queen Elizabeth exposed

Prince Harry’s anger at late Queen Elizabeth exposed
The Crown Season 5 trailer out: New episodes to depict last years of Princess Diana’s life

The Crown Season 5 trailer out: New episodes to depict last years of Princess Diana’s life
Prince Harry takes a thinly-veiled dig at royal family

Prince Harry takes a thinly-veiled dig at royal family
Jennifer Aniston finding to date someone with her ‘ridiculously high standards’

Jennifer Aniston finding to date someone with her ‘ridiculously high standards’
Amber Heard may suffer depression leading to suicidal thoughts: Astrologer predicts

Amber Heard may suffer depression leading to suicidal thoughts: Astrologer predicts

Kanye West spotted embracing new flame Juliana Nalu amid controversies

Kanye West spotted embracing new flame Juliana Nalu amid controversies

Selena Gomez has nothing but ‘love’ for Hailey, Justin Bieber: Insider

Selena Gomez has nothing but ‘love’ for Hailey, Justin Bieber: Insider