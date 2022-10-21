 
entertainment
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan sparks reactions with his new post

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Piers Morgan sparks reactions with his new post

Piers Morgan has hinted he is ready to enter the world of politics following Liz Truss' resignation.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter, just hours before Truss delivered her statement, took to Twitter to urge the politician to step down, writing:

 "You’re making Britain an absolute laughing stock @trussliz - put your country before your pathetic attempt at self-preservation, and resign," he wrote.

The 57-year-old declared: "It’s over. Liz Truss is resigning and will become shortest-serving Prime Minister in British history. What an absolute shambles."

"These are serious times and we need a serious & competent Prime Minister," he added.

Morgan also mused the possibility of running for PM one day as he shared an old picture of himself outside 10 Downing Street, the TalkTV presenter told his followers: "It may be time."

The controversial media personality's remarks left the users divided, with one wrote: "If America can have [ Donald Trump ] then UK can definitely have @piersmorgan," one of the broadcaster's fans wrote in response, with another adding: ""F*** it how much worse can it get."

Another wrote: "We don’t need another court jester real leadership not bul***t is what’s required."

More From Entertainment:

Sofia Vergara sets pulses racing in figure-hugging floral dress

Sofia Vergara sets pulses racing in figure-hugging floral dress
Machine Gun Kelly's sweetheart Megan Fox angers fans with her new look

Machine Gun Kelly's sweetheart Megan Fox angers fans with her new look
Judi Dench brands The Crown 'cruelly unjust', asks Netflix to add disclaimer

Judi Dench brands The Crown 'cruelly unjust', asks Netflix to add disclaimer
Whoopi Goldberg responds to Meghan Markle Deal or No Deal ‘bimbo’ remarks

Whoopi Goldberg responds to Meghan Markle Deal or No Deal ‘bimbo’ remarks
Prince Harry’s anger at late Queen Elizabeth exposed

Prince Harry’s anger at late Queen Elizabeth exposed
The Crown Season 5 trailer out: New episodes to depict last years of Princess Diana’s life

The Crown Season 5 trailer out: New episodes to depict last years of Princess Diana’s life
Prince Harry takes a thinly-veiled dig at royal family

Prince Harry takes a thinly-veiled dig at royal family
Jennifer Aniston finding to date someone with her ‘ridiculously high standards’

Jennifer Aniston finding to date someone with her ‘ridiculously high standards’
Amber Heard may suffer depression leading to suicidal thoughts: Astrologer predicts

Amber Heard may suffer depression leading to suicidal thoughts: Astrologer predicts

Kanye West spotted embracing new flame Juliana Nalu amid controversies

Kanye West spotted embracing new flame Juliana Nalu amid controversies

Selena Gomez has nothing but ‘love’ for Hailey, Justin Bieber: Insider

Selena Gomez has nothing but ‘love’ for Hailey, Justin Bieber: Insider

Meghan Markle’s valuable advice to the prospective actress who will play her

Meghan Markle’s valuable advice to the prospective actress who will play her