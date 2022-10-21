Emily Ratajkowski says she feels new emotion 'every day' after divorce

Emily Ratajkowski admits she allowed herself to feel all emotions after split for husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The 31-year-old model filed for divorce from husband last month after four years of marriage. A friends of Emily's reveals the split happened because owing to Sebastian's consistent infidelity.

Now, in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar the model assures that she will be 'OK.'

“I feel all the emotions,” she began. “I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different,” she continued.

“The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK.”