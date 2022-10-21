 
entertainment
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Emily Ratajkowski says she feels new emotion 'every day' after divorce

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski admits she allowed herself to feel all emotions after split for husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The 31-year-old model filed for divorce from husband last month after four years of marriage. A friends of Emily's reveals the split happened because owing to Sebastian's consistent infidelity.

Now, in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar the model assures that she will be 'OK.'

“I feel all the emotions,” she began. “I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different,” she continued.

“The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK.”

