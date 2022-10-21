 
Friday Oct 21 2022
Netflix to choose ‘money’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle relationship

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly stand at the bottom rung of Netflix’s list of priorities.

These claims have been made by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield in her interview with Express UK.

She began by saying, “I believe Netflix will always choose The Crown over Harry and Meghan.”

Especially since the Sussexes are bound to “fulfil their contractual obligations before they can move on.”

The expert also went on to allege that between The Crown and the couple, Netflix won’t have much trouble making decisions since “It's a highly celebrated scripted series that put Netflix on the map for original content. This product was an award winning game changer for the streaming giant.”

“Harry and Meghan have yet to prove themselves in Hollywood,” after all.

