Netflix ‘fears’ Harry, Meghan’s doc will look like ‘pile-on attack’ on Royal Family

Netflix allegedly feared that the bombshell documentary of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will rather be perceived as a ‘pile-on attack’ on the Royal Family.



According to Daily Star, royal expert, Kinsey Schofield shared that the streaming giant could be worried about the upcoming series’ content as it pushed the release date to the next year.

“The entire idea of Netflix postponing Harry and Meghan's project due to backlash from The Crown has to make you wonder if Netflix fears that their content will look like a pile-on or an attack of the British royal family," the expert said.

“If Harry and Meghan's documentary was this 'historic love story' that Meghan is trying to bill it as there's no way it would be considered an issue,” she added.

The expert also weighed in on the Sussexes’ ‘problematic’ approach as she stated: “They will always be celebrities. However, I do think that Hollywood has labelled them problematic. Dramatic. And entitled.

"You don't want to get a reputation for being difficult in the business and with leaks of last-minute changes and delays, they're not on the right path."