Meghan Markle co-star says 'she never felt' like 'bimbo' on 'Deal or No Deal'

Meghan Markle ruthless experience from show Deal or No Deal are falsified by her co-star.



Model Patricia Kara refuted Meghan's statements of feeling undervalued, admitting her experience was not 'familiar at all.'



Ms Kara told Inside Edition: "Not at all. It's unfortunate that she felt that way because in my experience, I've never, ever felt that way."

She also added "there was no bra station" going on behind the scenes.

Speaking on episode six of her podcast Archetypes, Meghan told guest Paris Hilton that she was reduced to a 'bimbo' on the sets of the game show.

She began"You have to imagine, just to paint the picture for you, that before the tapings of the show all the girls would line up and there were different stations and you had your lashes put on and your extensions put in and the padding in your bra.

"And when I look back at that time, I will never forget this one detail, because moments before we'd get on stage there was a woman who ran the show and she would be there backstage and I can still hear her. She couldn't properly pronounce my last name at the time and I knew who she was talking to because she would go 'Markel, suck it in! Markel, suck it in!," confessed the Duchess.

