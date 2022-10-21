 
entertainment
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Paris Hilton drops jaws in traditional Indian outfits during Mumbai tour

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Paris Hilton drops jaws in traditional Indian outfits during Mumbai tour

Paris Hilton slayed the desi look with utter perfection as she wore gorgeous traditional Indian attires during her recent visit to Mumbai.

The This Is Paris star modelled different outfits during her trip while giving shout-outs to different local designers of the country on her Instagram.

“Love wearing and supporting local designers when I travel. In love with these gorgeous looks from Indian designer @PapaDontPreachByShubhika styled by @Marta.Del.Rio,” Hilton captioned the reel.

The media personality turned heads as she donned a blue embellished dress, a sparkly red jumpsuit featuring a deep neckline, and two different lehengas.

The Hollywood beauty paired the ensembles with matching gorgeous jewelry from different Indian brands.

Hilton reached India, reportedly the House of Wax actor’s fourth visit to the country, on Wednesday to launch her new fragrance.


More From Entertainment:

Geena Davis shares Dustin Hoffman’s advice to decline Jack Nicholson’s advances

Geena Davis shares Dustin Hoffman’s advice to decline Jack Nicholson’s advances
Real reason why Amber Heard moved to Spain revealed

Real reason why Amber Heard moved to Spain revealed
Judi Dench slammed for calling out 'The Crown 5' as 'cruelly unjust'

Judi Dench slammed for calling out 'The Crown 5' as 'cruelly unjust'
Emily Ratajkowski credits objectification for spike in her book’s sale

Emily Ratajkowski credits objectification for spike in her book’s sale
Netflix series ‘One of Us Is Lying’ season 2 release date on the streamer

Netflix series ‘One of Us Is Lying’ season 2 release date on the streamer
Netflix 'The Watcher' family won't be watching the show: 'the trailer was traumatizing enough'

Netflix 'The Watcher' family won't be watching the show: 'the trailer was traumatizing enough'
Kim Kardashian turns 42, receives heartwarming birthday wish from Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian turns 42, receives heartwarming birthday wish from Kris Jenner
Charlie Puth confirms relationship status with ‘mystery girl’

Charlie Puth confirms relationship status with ‘mystery girl’
Brian Cox on raising female children in Hollywood: 'worst place in the world’

Brian Cox on raising female children in Hollywood: 'worst place in the world’
Taylor Swift wins high praise from fans for new album ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift wins high praise from fans for new album ‘Midnights’
Prince Harry’s priorities to Netflix under investigation: ‘Things are messy!’

Prince Harry’s priorities to Netflix under investigation: ‘Things are messy!’
Ed Sheeran to turn his love for ketchup into business venture?

Ed Sheeran to turn his love for ketchup into business venture?