Saturday Oct 22 2022
'Palace made strenuous efforts to prevent historians from gaining access to records on Queen's reign'

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

A historian has responded to Dame Judi Dench's letter objecting to Netflix's series The Crown.

In a letter to to The Times, Philip Murphy from The Institute of Historical Research at the University of London, wrote, "Dame Judi Dench worries that viewers may take The Crown's version of history as "wholly true".

He said, "If they do, this will be partly the fault of the Palace. It has made strenuous efforts to prevent historians from gaining access to records on the Queen's 70-year reign, in particular by obtaining an absolute exemption from the Freedom of Information Act for papers relating to the sovereign and the second and third in line to the throne."

