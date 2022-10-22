George Clooney shares 'disaster' big wedding proposal for Amal Clooney

Saturday Oct 22, 2022
George Clooney admits he had an awkward proposal encounter with wife Amal Clooney.
Speaking to Drew Barrymore in an interview, the actor revealed it was a 'disaster' day for both the husband and wife.
“It was a disaster, I planned it out, I planned the whole thing out,” he began.
“I’ve got the ring in a little drawer behind her, I’ve made dinner and we had only been dating for about six months.”
George reveals he had planned to keep the ring in a drawer for Amal to discover it but she thought it belonged to one of his former girl friends.
“She kind of pulls this thing out, this little drawer, and there’s a diamond ring in there,” he continues.
“And she looks at it and she’s like, ‘Uh there’s a ring in there.’ Like somebody left a ring there years ago. And I’m like on my knee…,” he joked while rolling his eyes.
“‘Oh my God, Oh my God,'” Amal said for 20 minutes before responding “yes.”