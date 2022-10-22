King Charles III told to control Sarah Ferguson, she is 'going rogue' with Queen dogs

King Charles III is adviced to 'rein in' Sarah Ferguson to make himself a more likeable monarch.



Fergie, who was married to Charles' younger brother Prince Andrew, has made a place in the hearts of people with her generous and jolly nature.

Now, in a new photo, the mother-of-two is spotted canoodling with Queen Elizabeth II's corgis.

Speaking about the picture, Royally Obsessed podcast hosts, Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross note that is important for Charles to do something about the Duchess of York.



Ms Garibaldi said: “We saw these pictures with the Queen's corgis and Fergie for her birthday over the weekend,” with Ms Ross adding: “She's kind of going rogue with social media.”

“I do think it's like Fergie has kind of been let off a leash a little bit with the Queen not there anymore. And I think Charles is going to have to rein her in at some point because it feels like she is just like everywhere right now,” Ms Garibaldi claimed.

Meanwhile, royal admirers heaped praises on Fergie's adorable photo.

“How heartbreakingly beautiful, they are in safe, gentle hands with Sarah,” and another adding: “Lovely to see the corgis are being loved and happy.”