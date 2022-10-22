 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 22 2022
Trevor Noah reflects back at when he first saw Dua Lipa

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Trevor Noah is all praises for Dua Lipa amid recent dating rumours that have been circulating online.

In a recent appearance on singer's iHeartRadio podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service, Trevor, 38, spoke about his friendship with the pop star.

"I said to my friend one day, 'Every time I see Dua Lipa, it's at an award show. So, now that means if I see her, my life is going well,'" the TV anchor told the 27-year-old Levitating singer.

He resumed, "Now I just hope to see her more so that it means my life is going exceptionally well. You've always been really wonderful and gracious. You've always been a really wonderful light, just in the spaces that everybody's in."

The comedian also reflected back at the first time he saw her perform — and how far she's come since then.

"I remember when you performed... I feel like I saw you — were you in Ukraine maybe? You did the Champions League final! I remember you came on to perform and it was so weird. I remember people were like, 'Who the hell is that?'"

He added, "I was like, 'It's Dua Lipa!' It's all these old men who've come to watch a football game and they're just like, 'Who is this person?' And then now there's no one in the world who doesn't know you. I think that journey is what a lot of people don't know about is how gradual and incremental that process is."

For the unversed, Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah were surrounded by dating rumors, after they both spotted together at NYC. 

