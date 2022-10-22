Terror case registered against local PTI leadership for violent behaviour

Police use teargas to disperse protestors of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during a demonstration against the decision to disqualify former prime minister Imran Khan running for political office, in Islamabad on October 21, 2022. — AFP

Case registered against several PTI leaders.

FIR says workers pelted stones at police, FC and injured them.

Says protesters tried to run over policemen with intent to murder.

ISLAMABAD: A terror case on Saturday was registered against the local leadership of the PTI for its alleged violent behaviour during the protests against party chief Imran Khan's disqualification.

The case has been registered at the I-9 police station on the federal government's complaint.

PTI leaders Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Faisal Javed Khan, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Umar Tanveer, Rashid Naseem Abbasi and Raja Majid are named in the case.



According to the first information report (FIR), the PTI workers pelted stones at the police and FC personnel, injuring them.

The FIR said that the demonstrators tried to run over policemen with the intention of murdering them.

It added that the protesters set fire to trees in Faizabad and its nearby areas and tried to damage government property.

A day earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in a consensus verdict in Toshakana reference, disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan and ruled that the PTI chairman is no more a member of the National Assembly.

Criminal proceedings will be initiated against the PTI chairman for misdeclaration, the verdict said.

The ECP stated that Imran Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices under Article 63(1)(p).

The verdict sparked protests across the country.