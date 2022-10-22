 
Saturday Oct 22 2022
Queen had trouble with Pakistani lawyer over 'illegitimately acquired' Koh-i-Noor?

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II was asked to return precious diamond Koh-i-Noor by a Pakistani lawyer.

But in 2015, a lawyer Jawai Iqbal Jafree filed the petition at the high court in Lahore in a bid to get back the gem with origins in the sub-continent.

Jafree told Reuters the diamond was “forcibly and under duress” taken by the British.

“Now it should be returned to Pakistan,” he said.

 “The Queen will rise in the highest public interest with facilitating honest disposal and transferring the possession of the Koh-i-noor diamond which was illegally taken," he added in the petition.

"Koh-i-noor was not legitimately acquired. Grabbing and snatching it was a private, illegal act which is justified by no law.”

Koh-i-Noor is now on display in the Tower of London.

