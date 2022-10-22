 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West ‘loses’ Balenciaga amid controversies

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

File footage 

Balenciaga has officially cut ties with Kanye West following the rapper’s recent series of anti-Semitic and offensive remarks, reportedly.

The fashion brands latest move came after Ye’s offensive comments took the internet by storm. His controversial posts and comments also earned him suspensions on Twitter and Instagram.

"Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist," Kering – the parent company of the fashion brand told Women's Wear Daily in a statement on Friday.

The Donda rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, had collaborated with Balenciaga and its artistic director, Demna Gvasalia, for several projects.

Ye’s recent collaborations with the brand include the fashion house’s summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

Moreover, Demna has also collaborated with Ye on his Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga line.

Ye sparked backlash for his controversial comments after wearing a 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt to his Yeezy collection show in Paris.

In recent weeks, the rapper has ended Yeezy's relationship with Gap and has told the media that he plans to cut ties with his corporate suppliers.

