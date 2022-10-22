A prime minister was disqualified for not taking salary from his son: Justice Qazi Faez Isa

Justice Qazi Faez Isa addresses Asma Jehangir conference in Lahore.— Twitter

LAHORE: Making allusions to the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification by Supreme Court in 2017, Justice Qazi Faez Isa Saturday said a prime minister was declared unfit for any public office because he refused to take a salary from his son.



“I will not comment on the decision, but it reads that you (Nawaz Sharif) did not declare the salary you were to receive. By not declaring that salary, you have misrepresented the facts before the court that’s why you were not a good Muslim,” Isa said while speaking at 4th Asma Jehangir Conference.

The PML-N supremo was fired as prime minister and disqualified from holding public office by the Supreme Court in July 2017, and convicted in absentia a year later.



The justice said that Pakistan’s coming into being was unprecedented in the world. "Pakistan was created in a democratic way."

Summarising the country's turbulent democratic history punctuated by occasional military interventions, Justice Isa said the first attack on democracy was perpetrated by a bureaucrat Ghulam Mohammad.

It must be noted that the final draft of Pakistan's first Constitution was prepared in 1954. By that time, Muhammad Ali Bogra had assumed the office of the Prime Minister. However, just before the draft could be presented before the House for approval, the assembly was dissolved by the then Governor General Ghulam Muhammad on October 24, 1954.



"The constitution clearly lays down the distribution of authority for different institutions and the judiciary is one of them."



The SC judge said Bhutto was tried by a civil court, not a military court. “I was on the bench that took up the case of establishment of military courts.” “I was the most junior judge and a part of the minority decision.”

“Pakistan needs both judiciary and executive and it also needs the military as a part of the executive; however, what it needs the most is a [democratic] peoples-elected government.”

He said removing democracy from Pakistan would be tantamount to stabbing the country in the back and treason. “Everyone should respect the constitution.”



Moving ahead, Justice Isa said the third attack on democracy came from General Ziaul Haq. “The constitution was torn apart, but a petition against the act was declared admissible."

General Pervez Musharraf breached the constitution fourth time in the history of the nation, and the Supreme Court even authorised a salaried government servant to amend the constitution.

The justice said criticism should be targeted at the one who abused his/her powers and not the institution. “Crticise the general by name who breached the constitution and not the armed forces of Pakistan; disagree with me as a judge, but do not condemn the Supreme Court.” he said.



"Under Article 5, all of us including me are bound to abide by the constitution," he added.