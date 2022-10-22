 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 22 2022
Selena Gomez showers praises on ‘mastermind’ Taylor Swift after Midnights’ debut

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Taylor Swift has won massive praise and love from fans across the globe for her newly released album Midnights.

The Fearless singer also received a special shout out from her bestie, Selena Gomez, over the debut of her 10th studio album on Friday, Oct.21.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, took to her Instagram Story on Friday and shared a screenshot of Swift’s latest song, ‘Mastermind, playing on Spotify.

She paid a subtle nod to her best friend by simply writing, “That she is” in the caption of the story. Swift and Gomez have been friends since 2008.

Meanwhile, Swift’s Midnights has taken the internet by storm. Shortly, after its release, the album crashed Spotify as hundreds of Swift’s fans rushed to the portal to listen to the much-awaited music.

Midnights also includes Swift’s collaboration song with Lana Del Rey - Snow on the Beach.

