Saturday Oct 22 2022
Indian man arrested for posing as army officer on matrimonial site

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

  • Delhi man arrested for impersonating army officer.
  • FIR registered under sections 420 and 506 of IPC.
  • Complainant transferred INR200,000 to him.

A man was arrested in Delhi, India, for allegedly cheating multiple girls on a matrimonial site by impersonating an army officer, reported India Today.

Delhi cyber cell booked Bipin Kumar Jha after a 24-year-old complainant accused him of cyber fraud.

Jha asked the woman for money after proposing to her for marriage. He said his father was sick which is why he urgently needed the cash. As a result, she transferred INR200,000 to him, she said in her complaint to the police.

The bank account was found to be registered under a person called Fazal Khan, who was caught by the forces after multiple raids. The police were able to trace the bank account and the money was retrieved.

An FIR was registered against Jha under sections 420 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

DCP North East Delhi told local media that the Investigation Officer, W/SI Anuplata, took a "smart" step, created a fake account on the matrimonial site and contacted the man over phone calls. 

Due to this move, it was disclosed that the accused was living in Jaipur. The police raided a restaurant from where he was nabbed. After more investigation, police confiscated an army uniform and other accessories.

During the interrogation, Jha shared that his father was an army officer.

