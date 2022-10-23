The Crown: Netflix always had wording of disclaimer

 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

Netflix said they have always had  wording of disclaimer on all series log lines since 2016, it appeared after it was reported that the streaming giant added a disclaimer to its hit series The Crown after a former British prime minister and acting royalty accused the it of confusing truth with fiction in its story lines.

The move came after one episode in the latest series showed the then Prince Charles plotting to oust his mother as monarch.

The four currently available seasons of the show now appear on Netflix’s website with the words: “Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.”

Journalist Matt Wilkinson Dame Judi Dench and others were asking for the disclaimer to pop up on every episode when viewers tune in. And Netflix say they won’t budge."

