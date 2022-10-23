 
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Web Desk

New poll shows fans true feelings over Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s coronation invite

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

A new poll has disclosed royal fans true feelings over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s invitation to King Charles coronation.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife will reportedly be invited to the coronation next year, which falls on the fourth birthday of their son Archie.

However, a new poll suggested that Meghan Markle and Harry should not attend the coronation ceremony because they are non-working royals.

The new poll by Express UK suggests that 91 percent of people say Meghan and Harry should not attend King Charles coronation on May 6, 2023.

According to Express UK, over 20,000 readers participated in the poll, of them a total of 19,334 (91 %) responded with ‘no’ answer.

Meghan and Harry, who live in California with their children Archie and Lilibet, will have the ‘ultimate’ decision as to whether they will attend coronation amid rift with the royal family.

