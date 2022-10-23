 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Janet Jackson ‘loves’ this song from Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ album

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

Janet Jackson ‘loves’ this song from Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ album
Janet Jackson ‘loves’ this song from Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ album

Taylor Swift name drops Janet Jackson in one of the songs of her new album Midnights and Jackson responded. 

On the fourth track of the album, Swift sings in the song, which also features Lana Del Rey, “But your eyes are flying saucers from another planet / Now I'm all for you like Janet / Can this be a real thing? Can it?”

In the video clip, the Grammy Award winner, 56, could be seen leaning back in her chair and bobbing her head to the song, which was written by Swift, Del Rey and Jack Antonoff. She smiles when her name comes up and a moment later, she comments, “That's nice.”

"I LUV it," Jackson captioned the video.

Swift talked about the song as she announced it during her TikTok collaboration for her series ‘Midnight Mayhem with Me’ to reveal the track names of the album ahead of its release. The crooner, 32, had described it as “cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment.”

“The song is about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you,” Swift said. “...And you’re kind of looking around going, ‘Wait is this real? Is this a dream? Is this for real? Is this really happening?’ Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach.”

Per PEOPLE, Midnights, which is now available to stream, marks Swift's first project of entirely new material since the release of 2020's Evermore and its predecessor Folklore five months before.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles to use Buckingham Palace as office during £369m renovation

King Charles to use Buckingham Palace as office during £369m renovation
Harry Styles to seize Brits and Grammys gig

Harry Styles to seize Brits and Grammys gig
Meghan Markle 'fellow feminist' says 'bimbo' job diss is 'not at all helpful'

Meghan Markle 'fellow feminist' says 'bimbo' job diss is 'not at all helpful'
Meghan Markle branded a ‘minefield’ for the Royal Family

Meghan Markle branded a ‘minefield’ for the Royal Family
Meghan Markle faced ‘full-throttle campaign of bullying’ from Palace?

Meghan Markle faced ‘full-throttle campaign of bullying’ from Palace?
Ryan Murphy takes pride in casting women over 40 in Netflix’s The Watcher

Ryan Murphy takes pride in casting women over 40 in Netflix’s The Watcher
King Charles ‘wants’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at upcoming coronation

King Charles ‘wants’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at upcoming coronation
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber set couple goals at Doja Cat's masquerade-theme birthday party

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber set couple goals at Doja Cat's masquerade-theme birthday party
Johnny Depp ‘intentionally altered’ audio tapes of Amber Heard

Johnny Depp ‘intentionally altered’ audio tapes of Amber Heard
King Charles III ‘paying close attention’ to Meghan Markle’s interviews

King Charles III ‘paying close attention’ to Meghan Markle’s interviews
Princess Beatrice ‘supports’ film about dyslexia but leaves without watching it

Princess Beatrice ‘supports’ film about dyslexia but leaves without watching it