Sunday Oct 23 2022
King Charles to use Buckingham Palace as office during £369m renovation

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

King Charles III will be using Buckingham Palace as his office until the site's £370m renovation is completed.

An insider spilt the beans to The Sun revealing that no member of the royal family will be moving into the palace at least for the next five years.

There have been reports making rounds lately that Prince William and Kate Middleton will move out of the Adelaide Cottage and live in Buckingham Palace.

However, the outlet reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales will not be moving into Buckingham Palace while the building will be in use by the new monarch and Queen Consort Camilla.

A source said: “It was previously said that William and Kate would move into Windsor Castle, but there are no plans for them to leave Adelaide Cottage.”

The publication further added that a vacant Windsor Castle could be used by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if they return to the UK.

