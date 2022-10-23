 
world
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Reuters

Saudi crown prince not attending Arab summit on doctors' advice

By
Reuters

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 24, 2018.— Reuters
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 24, 2018.— Reuters 

  • Prince Mohammed bin Salmab is kingdom's de-facto ruler.
  • He "expressed regret for not attending".
  • Arab heads of state expected to convene for upcoming 31st summit.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will not attend the Arab summit to be held on Nov 1 in Algeria, in compliance with a doctors' recommendation to avoid travel, the Algerian presidency said in a statement late on Saturday.

Prince Mohammed, the kingdom's de-facto ruler, "expressed his regret for not attending the Arab summit", in a phone call with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the statement said.

The Saudi foreign ministry later issued a statement on the telephone conversation between the two leaders but did not mention that the crown prince was not attending the summit.

Arab heads of state are expected to convene for their upcoming 31st summit to be held in Algiers on Nov 1-2. 

More From World:

Russian strikes cause blackouts in much of Ukraine, more flee Kherson

Russian strikes cause blackouts in much of Ukraine, more flee Kherson
'Most powerful since Mao Zedong': Who is China's President Xi Jinping?

'Most powerful since Mao Zedong': Who is China's President Xi Jinping?
Putin congratulates China's Xi on unprecedented third term

Putin congratulates China's Xi on unprecedented third term
Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to Category 4 as it barrels toward Mexico

Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to Category 4 as it barrels toward Mexico
China's Xi clinches third term, packs leadership with loyalists

China's Xi clinches third term, packs leadership with loyalists
Japan restores limited diplomatic functionality in Kabul

Japan restores limited diplomatic functionality in Kabul
Israeli forces martyr Palestinian in West Bank

Israeli forces martyr Palestinian in West Bank
US CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms

US CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms
Plane crash in New Hampshire kills all on board

Plane crash in New Hampshire kills all on board
Indian man arrested for posing as army officer on matrimonial site

Indian man arrested for posing as army officer on matrimonial site
Woman marks 100th birthday by staging her own art exhibition

Woman marks 100th birthday by staging her own art exhibition
WATCH: Chinese ex-President Hu Jintao escorted out of party Congress

WATCH: Chinese ex-President Hu Jintao escorted out of party Congress