 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles received ‘harsh criticism’ while other royals had ‘attention’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

FileFootage

The Crown copywriter shared that the upcoming season of the famed show will highlight King Charles’ interaction with other royal members.

During her conversation with the Athens-Macedonian Agency, Andriani Manetta, who is currently working on the content of four episodes of the series, said: “What is certainly true of this very popular and successful series is that it gives a direction, key elements and facts that the palace wants to surface.”

“For example, the order we had after the Queen’s death is for the next episodes to give much more time to Charles and his relationship with the rest of the royal members, but also with Diana. That’s where my contribution was needed,” she added.

The content creator of royal palaces admitted that Charles has been wronged. “He was not given a meaningful opportunity within a reasonable period of time to demonstrate the skills we all expect to see in place in the near future.”

“Other people around him have always had the utmost attention, while he himself received very harsh criticism from the world and absolute oppression from his family environment. Let me tell you that the world’s view of the king in a year’s time will be different!” she noted.

More From Entertainment:

Eminem, Shady Records give shout-out Skylar Grey’s new music video

Eminem, Shady Records give shout-out Skylar Grey’s new music video
King Charles was ‘distant’ from Diana even in start of their marriage

King Charles was ‘distant’ from Diana even in start of their marriage
7 best series to watch on Netflix before a new season arrives

7 best series to watch on Netflix before a new season arrives
King Charles to use Buckingham Palace as office during £369m renovation

King Charles to use Buckingham Palace as office during £369m renovation
Harry Styles to seize Brits and Grammys gig

Harry Styles to seize Brits and Grammys gig
Michelle Obama says ‘Descendant is a story that demands to be told’

Michelle Obama says ‘Descendant is a story that demands to be told’
Meghan Markle 'fellow feminist' says 'bimbo' job diss is 'not at all helpful'

Meghan Markle 'fellow feminist' says 'bimbo' job diss is 'not at all helpful'
Meghan Markle branded a ‘minefield’ for the Royal Family

Meghan Markle branded a ‘minefield’ for the Royal Family
Meghan Markle faced ‘full-throttle campaign of bullying’ from Palace?

Meghan Markle faced ‘full-throttle campaign of bullying’ from Palace?
Ryan Murphy takes pride in casting women over 40 in Netflix’s The Watcher

Ryan Murphy takes pride in casting women over 40 in Netflix’s The Watcher
King Charles ‘wants’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at upcoming coronation

King Charles ‘wants’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at upcoming coronation
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber set couple goals at Doja Cat's masquerade-theme birthday party

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber set couple goals at Doja Cat's masquerade-theme birthday party