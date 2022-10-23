 
pakistan
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
RNRiaz Narejo

Flood-hit areas of Sindh under termite attack, suffering of affectees intensified

By
RNRiaz Narejo

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

  • Termites infest homes, other structures across Dadu and Jamshoro.
  • Issues of victims increase due to stagnant flood water.
  • Infestation add to misery of affectees.

DADU: Flood-hit areas in Sindh’s Dadu and Jamshoro districts are facing a termite attack due to the presence of stagnant flood water, leaving affectees with yet another challenge in the midst of an already catastrophic situation.

Termites have infested the wooden doors and windows, adding to the misery of people who remain impacted by the floods and their continuous damage to their lives.

In the past two months, water has remained stagnant in areas across district Dadu and Jamshoro in the province with a lack of action to suck it out.  

It has negatively impacted the lives of locals who continue to face the brunt of the catastrophe’s aftermath and termite infestation currently tops the list.

Termites have severely damaged homes and other structures with wooden doors and windows across the two districts in Sindh, increasing the risk of infrastructural deterioration and economic loss worth millions.

The flood affectees have requested the provincial government to resolve this issue by spraying across impacted areas in the districts.

Devastating floods engulfed large swathes of Pakistan, killing more than 1,700 people and devastating the country's infrastructure to cause damages estimated nearly at $30 billion.

More From Pakistan:

Islam rejects sectarianism, extremism, and terrorism in all forms: Ashrafi

Islam rejects sectarianism, extremism, and terrorism in all forms: Ashrafi
Pakistan Railways planning to upgrade five major stations

Pakistan Railways planning to upgrade five major stations
Qaiser urges NA speaker to take notice of PTI MNA's mistreatment by Islamabad Police

Qaiser urges NA speaker to take notice of PTI MNA's mistreatment by Islamabad Police
'Sagacious leadership': PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal felicitate Xi on securing third leadership term

'Sagacious leadership': PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal felicitate Xi on securing third leadership term
Hamza Shahbaz appointed Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly

Hamza Shahbaz appointed Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly

PBC, SCBA oppose elevation of junior judges to Supreme Court

PBC, SCBA oppose elevation of junior judges to Supreme Court
No objection on acquittal of PPP MPA, others, Nazim Jokhio's widow tells court

No objection on acquittal of PPP MPA, others, Nazim Jokhio's widow tells court

Asad Majeed hired two different lobbying firms to improve Pak-US relations

Asad Majeed hired two different lobbying firms to improve Pak-US relations
Mohsin Ranjha files 'attempted murder' case against Imran Khan

Mohsin Ranjha files 'attempted murder' case against Imran Khan
In detailed Toshakhana verdict, ECP says authorised to rule on disqualification

In detailed Toshakhana verdict, ECP says authorised to rule on disqualification
Islamabad Police files FIR against Sophia Mirza, Shahzad Akbar, FIA officers

Islamabad Police files FIR against Sophia Mirza, Shahzad Akbar, FIA officers
Probe launched into PTI leader’s humiliation by Islamabad Police

Probe launched into PTI leader’s humiliation by Islamabad Police