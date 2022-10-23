 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles III's plan about his wife Queen Consort Camilla's future revealed

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

King Charles IIIs plan about his wife Queen Consort Camillas future revealed

King Charles reportedly wishes for his wife Camilla to be shown the same mark of respect as his ancestors by having her simply referred to as Queen.

There are speculations and rumours that some royal aides are hoping to quietly drop "Consort" from Queen Camilla’s title to bring her in line with centuries of wives of Kings before her.

The title of ‘Consort’, according to the Telegraph, could be replaced with the simpler address of ‘Queen Camilla’ in time for the King's official coronation on 6 May.

However, at the time of Camilla's marriage to Charles (the then Prince of Wales) in 2005, she was given the title of the Duchess of Cornwall rather than the Princess of Wales as a mark of respect to Diana, Princess of Wales. Buckingham Palace also announced that she would be styled as ‘Princess Consort’ when her husband becomes King.

The title of ‘Queen Consort’ was set out by Queen Elizabeth II for Camilla in February this year as she stated: ‘In the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort'.

All former female consorts in modern history have been referred to as Queen plus their Christian name, including Queen Elizabeth (later the Queen Mother), Queen Mary and Queen Alexandra.

Unlike the wives of kings, over the course of British history, the husband of a Queen has never held the title of King or King Consort. Instead, they can only hold the title of Prince Consort. This has been the case since Victoria’s reign when she created the title for her husband, Albert.

King Charles reportedly wants her wife to be known as Queen Camilla.

More From Entertainment:

Celebrity psychic makes shocking claims about Princess Charlotte's bedroom

Celebrity psychic makes shocking claims about Princess Charlotte's bedroom
‘Your strength is contagious’ Anushka Sharma pens down heartfelt note for Hubby

‘Your strength is contagious’ Anushka Sharma pens down heartfelt note for Hubby

Meghan Markle reacts to 'Deal or No Deal’ backlash with retail-therapy in Santa Barbara

Meghan Markle reacts to 'Deal or No Deal’ backlash with retail-therapy in Santa Barbara
Harry, Meghan warned their 'bond' will lead to 'more exclusion and battle'

Harry, Meghan warned their 'bond' will lead to 'more exclusion and battle'
Prince William to use 'modern' elements for King Charles' coronation

Prince William to use 'modern' elements for King Charles' coronation
Molly-Mae Hague opens up about her challenging pregnancy: 'cried 'every single day'

Molly-Mae Hague opens up about her challenging pregnancy: 'cried 'every single day'

Prince Harry warned King Charles will 'place his own boundaries'

Prince Harry warned King Charles will 'place his own boundaries'
Kim Kardashian panics as jet landing failure ruins 42nd birthday bash

Kim Kardashian panics as jet landing failure ruins 42nd birthday bash

Palace aides feeling ‘played’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Palace aides feeling ‘played’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘regret’ teaming up with Netflix

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘regret’ teaming up with Netflix
'House of the Dragon' boss promises 'war and humour' in season 2

'House of the Dragon' boss promises 'war and humour' in season 2
Charles friend says new King will do 'unbelievably hard' work for country

Charles friend says new King will do 'unbelievably hard' work for country