Detailed verdict of Toshakhana reference likely to be issued by ECP tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: After issuing its short order disqualifying PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case on October 31, the Election Commission of Pakistan will likely issue its detailed decision tomorrow (Monday), according to sources.

The electoral body issued its verdict against Khan on the basis of Article 63(1)(p) for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” regarding the Toshakhana gifts.

Headed by the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, the ECP's five-member bench unanimously ruled against the former prime minister. The commission, in its judgement, stated that the PTI chief is no more a member of the National Assembly and deemed his response "not correct".

Earlier today, PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain questioned the detailed verdict's in the case, inquiring what the CEC read on Friday if there was no verdict to release even after 24 hours.

Chaudhry maintained that if the verdict did not carry the signatures of all the ECP members, then it was not a judgment.

The sources privy to the matter said the ECP member from Punjab Babar Hassan Bharwana and his wife have been suffering from dengue. A special team of the electoral watchdog went to Jhang to take the signatures of the ailing ECP member on the detailed verdict.

Following his signatures, the judgment in the Toshakhana reference will be issued on Monday, the sources added.

The ECP's initial verdict reads as follows:

As a sequel to our abovementioned findings, facts available on record and keeping in view the argument of learned counsel for parties herein, we are of the considered opinion that the Respondent has become disqualified under Article 63(1)(p) of Constitution read with Section 137,167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017, consequently he ceases to be a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan and his seat has become vacant accordingly.

As the respondent has made false statements and incorrect declarations, therefore he has also committed the offence of corrupt practices defined under Sections 167 and 173 of the Elections Act,2017, punishable under Section 174 of the Elections Act, 2017. The office is directed to initiate legal proceedings and to take follow-up action under Section 190(2) of the Elections Act, 2017.