Monday Oct 24 2022
By
Awais Yousafzai

IHC takes up Imran Khan’s plea challenging ECP verdict in Toshakhana reference today

By
Awais Yousafzai

Monday Oct 24, 2022

A view of the Islamabad High Court. — IHC website
  • Imran Khan was disqualified in Toshakhana reference on Friday.
  • IHC chief justice expected to hear Imran Khan's petition.
  • PTI chairman has named ECP secretary, NA speaker and secretary respondents.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s petition challenging the order of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana reference today (Monday).

On Friday, ECP disqualified the former premier in the Toshakhana reference, stating he had committed corrupt practices by making “false statements and submitting incorrect declaration”.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah is expected to hear the case after objections were raised by the registrar’s office.

Khan’s case will be argued by his counsel Barrister Ali Zafar. The PTI chairman in his application has named the ECP secretary, NA speaker, and secretary respondents.

The registrar had objected to the petition as the PTI chief Imran Khan did not undergo a biometric verification and the ECP verdict disqualifying the former prime minister was not attached to the application.

Khan was also seeking a hearing of the case the same day he filed but it was turned down by IHC.

The petition said that according to the office memorandum, the gifts below the amount of Rs30,000 could be obtained without any payment, while gifts valuing above Rs30,000 could be obtained on the payment of 50% of their amount.

Before the PTI government came to power, the gifts of Rs30,000 could be obtained on the payment of 20% of their amount, while former prime minister Imran Khan got 14 gifts from 2018 to 2021 on payment of 20% and 50% of their amount.

According to the Election Act, the members of Parliament have to submit details of available assets by June 30 to the ECP, while in case they sell any asset before June 30, they don’t need to submit its details. 

However, it is mandatory to submit details of assets sold out by them. The petitioner submitted details of his assets in value to the ECP every year.

