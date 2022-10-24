 
Prince Harry current position ’doesn’t seem to make sense’, says royal expert

A royal commentator recently expressed that Prince Harry’s current position as a Counsellor of State “doesn’t make sense”.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti weighed in on the reports that King Charles III could change rules about the royals who can deputise for the monarch.

“There is some rumour or discussion about whether or not he will change the rules over who can deputise for the monarch, for example in cases where the monarch is incapacitated through health,” he said.

Jonathan continued explaining: “It is thought he is considering making it more restricted to the adult working royals, which would of course exclude Prince Harry and Prince Andrew.”

“And that would be understandable if he did push to do that and have it cleared through Parliament, because just on a practical level, which means we put personal and emotional concerns aside, it doesn't seem to make sense that someone who lives in America would be anywhere in the line for actually deputising for the King of the United Kingdom, it doesn't make sense,” he added.

Counsellors are allowed to carry out most of the official duties of the monarch including signing routine documents but are not authorised to appoint the new Prime Minister.

