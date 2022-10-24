Fact-check: Nasser Hussain did not accuse umpires of favouring India

"It's fake news and a fake quote and definitely not what a great game of cricket like todays deserves!!" says Hussain

On Sunday night, a few hours after a cricket match between India and Pakistan ended, tweets began circulating on Twitter claiming that the former captain of England’s cricket team had accused the umpires of favouring India during the T20 World Cup.

The claim is false.

Claim

As per multiple social media posts, it was alleged that Nasser Hussain, the former captain of the England team and now cricket commentator, made the following statement: “The umpires made some weird decision in favour of India today but maybe we should keep quiet and not upset ICC and BCCI.”

The tweet has been shared over 2,000 times and has been liked 7,564 times, as of October 25.

The tweet was posted soon after a nail-biting cricket match between India and Pakistan in Australia, in which India picked up a last-ball win over Pakistan.

Other social media accounts also picked up the purported quote.

Fact

Hussain has not made any such statement following the match.

In response to a Twitter account, which shared the alleged quote, the former sportsman wrote that it was fake.

“Probably best if you can delete this please… It's fake news and a fake quote and definitely not what a great game of cricket like todays deserves!! Thanks,” he wrote on Twitter from his verified account.

