Princess Diana pal dubs ‘The Crown’ season 5 ‘sadistic and cruel’

Monday Oct 24 2022
Monday Oct 24, 2022

Netflix’s highly-anticipated series The Crown season five has attracted fresh criticism for its depiction of final years of Princess Diana before her death in Paris car crash.

A close friend of the late Princess of Wales has branded the show as ‘cruel, sadistic and wicked’ for its insensitive portrayal of Diana's tragic final moments.

Diana’s close friend Simone Simmons spoke to The Sun and slammed the latest series of The Crown saying, “These are cruel, sadistic and wicked people to recreate these moments. They are the lowest of the low.”

The fifth season of the royal drama – set to premiere on November 9 on Netflix - will feature the haunting scenes showing Diana entering a limousine shortly before the tragic accident in Paris' Pont de l'Alma tunnel that killed Diana in 1997.

“They are rewriting history as they go along and that's what makes me very angry,” Simmons continued. She also slammed the show as “disgusting and sick” and questioned if they were “setting out” to hurt the feelings of Princes William and Harry.

“It's forcing them to relive the pain, agony, and psychological torment they suffered when their mother died,” she said.

Elizabeth Debicki will portray Princess Diana and Dominic West will play now King Charles in The Crown season five.

