Meghan Markle flaunts her dance skills in viral video

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle visited South Africa with Prince Harry and their newborn son Archie back in September 2019.



It was royal couple’s first official trip with Archie.

Meghan can been sporting a black-and-white printed dress and wedge sandals.

Meghan and Harry’s first stop from their 10-day visit was at the Nyanga township in Cape Town where the Duchess also showed off her dancing skills.

The throwback dance video of Meghan has resurfaced online and won the hearts of the royal fans.

The video has gone viral on social media.

Also, during their trip, Meghan and Harry made powerful speeches.

She had said, “The rights of women and girls is something that is very close to my heart, and the cause I have spent the majority of my life advocating for because I know that when women are empowered, the entire community flourishes.”