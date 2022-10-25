 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles III appoints Rishi Sunak as UK PM in historic move

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

King Charles III officially appointed Rishi Sunak as UKs first British-Asian PM on Tuesday, October 25
King Charles III officially appointed Rishi Sunak as UK's first British-Asian PM on Tuesday, October 25

King Charles III officially appointed Rishi Sunak, the British-Asian leader of the Conservative Party, as UK’s first ever Prime Minister of Indian origin on Tuesday, October 25.

The BBC confirmed Sunak’s appointment after he met with the monarch in 1844 Room in Buckingham Palace, making him UK’s 57th prime minister and the third this year alone, after outgoing pm Liz Truss resigned; he is also the youngest UK PM in two centuries at 42.

The outlet described the meeting, between Sunak and King Charles as a ‘symbolic handover of power, in a mix of ceremony and political pragmatism… against a backdrop of huge political turmoil’.

King Charles’ first official meeting with the new PM is a long-held tradition and a key constitutional role of the monarch in Britain; the late Queen Elizabeth carried out this duty until her last days, meeting and appointing Liz Truss as PM just two days before her death on September 8, 2022.

The moment was not just historic for Sunak as the first British-Asian PM of the UK, but also marked King Charles’ first official appointment since assuming the throne after his mother’s death last month. 

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith hosts special screening of ‘Emancipation’ for Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and more

Will Smith hosts special screening of ‘Emancipation’ for Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and more

Taylor Swift drops music video ‘Bejeweled’, fans find easter eggs

Taylor Swift drops music video ‘Bejeweled’, fans find easter eggs
Meghan Markle 'Deal Or No Deal' stylist says 'I love to be criticised'

Meghan Markle 'Deal Or No Deal' stylist says 'I love to be criticised'
Kate Middleton leaves behind Meghan Markle, Camilla as ‘top female role model’

Kate Middleton leaves behind Meghan Markle, Camilla as ‘top female role model’
Taylor Swift under fire over ‘Midnights’ song ‘Anti Hero’

Taylor Swift under fire over ‘Midnights’ song ‘Anti Hero’
Meghan Markle had to show 'attitude' to play Black woman on shows

Meghan Markle had to show 'attitude' to play Black woman on shows
Kylie Jenner a laughing stock after branding herself 'Naturally gorgeous'

Kylie Jenner a laughing stock after branding herself 'Naturally gorgeous'
Kanye West 'White Lives Matter' shirt donation irks LA lawyers

Kanye West 'White Lives Matter' shirt donation irks LA lawyers

Camilla jets off to India as Charles gears up to meet Rishi Sunak

Camilla jets off to India as Charles gears up to meet Rishi Sunak
Taylor Swift talks about Dylan O’Brien's hidden talent

Taylor Swift talks about Dylan O’Brien's hidden talent
After Camille Vasquez, divorce lawyers maintain distance from Kanye West

After Camille Vasquez, divorce lawyers maintain distance from Kanye West
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to come closer with King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to come closer with King Charles coronation