 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift talks about Dylan O’Brien's hidden talent

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

Taylor Swift talks about Dylan O’Briens hidden talent
Taylor Swift talks about Dylan O’Brien's hidden talent

Dylan O’Brien has been credited for two songs on Taylor Swift's Midnights album.

On the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Swift revealed how Dylan O’Brien came to play the drums on Snow on the Beach.

Fans were surprised to see Dylan O'Brien credited on the recently-released album, Midnights, after the actor starred in Taylor's directorial masterpiece All Too Well (The Short Film).

“With Snow on the Beach, which features the genius Lana Del Ray,” she began and the audience cheered for Lana.

“So, very lucky to have collaborated with her on that. And Dylan was actually in the studio with me and Jack because we were… a lot of the time we record at his [Jack Antonoff] place. And Dylan was just hanging out, like, drinking wine with us and listening to stuff.”

“And he was just trying out the drum kit there. He wasn’t – he wasn’t serious. And so, we were just sort of like ‘Oh, we haven’t recorded the drums for this one yet, see if you wanna’, and he just played the drums on the song.”

A surprised Fallon asked if it was actually Dylan playing, to which, Swift responded, “Yeah, sometimes it just happens like that.”

Dylan has also been credited for the seventh track, Question … ?, where he provided 'crowd applause'. Just after Taylor sings the lyrics, "Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room/And every single one of your friends was making fun of you?/But 15 seconds later they were clapping too?" towards the end of the song, there is a crowd clapping and cheering.

That group is made up of Jack Antonoff's sister Rachel, Taylor's brother Austin Swift and Dylan O'Brien. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'Deal Or No Deal' stylist says 'I love to be criticised'

Meghan Markle 'Deal Or No Deal' stylist says 'I love to be criticised'
Kate Middleton leaves behind Meghan Markle, Camilla as ‘top female role model’

Kate Middleton leaves behind Meghan Markle, Camilla as ‘top female role model’
Taylor Swift under fire over ‘Midnights’ song ‘Anti Hero’

Taylor Swift under fire over ‘Midnights’ song ‘Anti Hero’
Meghan Markle had to show 'attitude' to play Black woman on shows

Meghan Markle had to show 'attitude' to play Black woman on shows
Kanye West 'White Lives Matter' shirt donation irks LA lawyers

Kanye West 'White Lives Matter' shirt donation irks LA lawyers

Camilla jets off to India as Charles gears up to meet Rishi Sunak

Camilla jets off to India as Charles gears up to meet Rishi Sunak
After Camille Vasquez, divorce lawyers maintain distance from Kanye West

After Camille Vasquez, divorce lawyers maintain distance from Kanye West
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to come closer with King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to come closer with King Charles coronation
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker blasted for their Halloween party

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker blasted for their Halloween party
Meghan Markle flaunts her dance skills in viral video

Meghan Markle flaunts her dance skills in viral video
Olivia Wilde busted Harry Styles, Florence Pugh affair amid 'Don't Worry Darling' shoot

Olivia Wilde busted Harry Styles, Florence Pugh affair amid 'Don't Worry Darling' shoot
‘It’s official:’ Henry Cavill confirms he’s back as Superman

‘It’s official:’ Henry Cavill confirms he’s back as Superman