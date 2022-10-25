Taylor Swift talks about Dylan O’Brien's hidden talent

Dylan O’Brien has been credited for two songs on Taylor Swift's Midnights album.

On the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Swift revealed how Dylan O’Brien came to play the drums on Snow on the Beach.



Fans were surprised to see Dylan O'Brien credited on the recently-released album, Midnights, after the actor starred in Taylor's directorial masterpiece All Too Well (The Short Film).

“With Snow on the Beach, which features the genius Lana Del Ray,” she began and the audience cheered for Lana.

“So, very lucky to have collaborated with her on that. And Dylan was actually in the studio with me and Jack because we were… a lot of the time we record at his [Jack Antonoff] place. And Dylan was just hanging out, like, drinking wine with us and listening to stuff.”

“And he was just trying out the drum kit there. He wasn’t – he wasn’t serious. And so, we were just sort of like ‘Oh, we haven’t recorded the drums for this one yet, see if you wanna’, and he just played the drums on the song.”

A surprised Fallon asked if it was actually Dylan playing, to which, Swift responded, “Yeah, sometimes it just happens like that.”

Dylan has also been credited for the seventh track, Question … ?, where he provided 'crowd applause'. Just after Taylor sings the lyrics, "Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room/And every single one of your friends was making fun of you?/But 15 seconds later they were clapping too?" towards the end of the song, there is a crowd clapping and cheering.

That group is made up of Jack Antonoff's sister Rachel, Taylor's brother Austin Swift and Dylan O'Brien.