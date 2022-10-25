Johnny Depp makes surprise visit to hometown in Kentucky 

 
entertainment
Johnny Depp surprised his fans in Kentucky as he returned to his hometown of Owensboro over the weekend.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, visited his family and loved one in his hometown during his surprise trip.

He was also seen clicking pictures with his fans and the locals of the town. The Edward Scissorhand star reportedly asked fans to keep his visit a secret until after he had left the area, reported Fox19Now.

Depp’s surprise visit to his hometown comes a day after it has been announced he will tour the UK next summer with his rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires.

The Rum Diary actor, who has been touring with musician Jeff Beck, will kick off in Scarborough on July 5, with stops in Swansea, Manchester, London and Birmingham before ending in Glasgow on July 12, 2023.

The upcoming gig will be Depp’s first U.K. tour as a musician since he won his sensational defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

