Meghan Markle did not quit 'Deal or No Deal'

Meghan Markle's critics are claiming that she did not quit Deal or no Deal - she was fired.

Royal biographer Angela Levin tweeted a post citing unnamed sources who said, "Meghan Markle was getting a little too close to the host of the show Howie Mandel which led his wife to insist that she was fired. Another example of Meghan's beautiful personality."



Royal commentator known as According2Taiz, said, "This would make sense and explain why she’s pouring petrol over her former employer."



Meghan and Harry fell out of favor with royal fans and experts after they quit their royal duties to move to California.