 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle did not quit 'Deal or No Deal'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

Meghan Markle did not quit Deal or No Deal

Meghan Markle's critics are claiming that she did not quit Deal or no Deal - she was fired. 

Royal biographer Angela Levin tweeted a post citing unnamed sources who said, "Meghan Markle was getting a little too close to the host of the show Howie Mandel which led his wife to insist that she was fired. Another example of Meghan's beautiful personality."

Royal commentator known as According2Taiz, said, "This would make sense and explain why she’s pouring petrol over her former employer."

Meghan and Harry fell out of favor with royal fans and experts after they quit their royal duties to move to California.

More From Entertainment:

Who can take position of Prince Harry as Counsellor of State?

Who can take position of Prince Harry as Counsellor of State?
Gunn, Safran named to lead DC film and TV studios

Gunn, Safran named to lead DC film and TV studios
Position of Prince Harry discussed in House of Lords

Position of Prince Harry discussed in House of Lords

Daniel Radcliffe talks about his struggle with ‘childhood fame’

Daniel Radcliffe talks about his struggle with ‘childhood fame’
Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s ‘getting trained’ for FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s ‘getting trained’ for FIFA World Cup
Eddie Redmayne gushes over his parents in a candid interview

Eddie Redmayne gushes over his parents in a candid interview
Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes speaks in favour of JK Rowling over ‘verbal abuse’

Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes speaks in favour of JK Rowling over ‘verbal abuse’
King Charles III decides to remove Prince Harry and Andrew as Counsellors of State?

King Charles III decides to remove Prince Harry and Andrew as Counsellors of State?
Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian splash $14.5m for a new sweet home

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian splash $14.5m for a new sweet home
Holly Willoughby feels ‘proud’ to have a supportive sister amid 'queue-gate' scandal

Holly Willoughby feels ‘proud’ to have a supportive sister amid 'queue-gate' scandal
Victoria Beckham proud of David as he queued to pay respects to late Queen

Victoria Beckham proud of David as he queued to pay respects to late Queen
Boxer Tyson Fury to release 'Sweet Caroline' remake for charity

Boxer Tyson Fury to release 'Sweet Caroline' remake for charity