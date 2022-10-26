 
Selena Gomez hopes sharing her mental health struggles in documentary will help people

Selena Gomez dished on her highly anticipated documentary titled Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me which will offer an insight into her mental health struggles.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Only Murders in the Building star said, "I think my past and my mistakes is what drives me into depression."

However, the actor-singer said that sharing that journey with her fans was also important, saying, "As nervous as I am to put out something this personal, in my heart I know now is this time."

"I hope that by sharing my experience and difficulties, it will help people feel inspired to share their own stories. And to have hope that things can and will get better,” she added.

Gomez further said that it was “never this throughout plan” to “capture these very personal parts of my life” in the film, adding, "It just evolved from there."

The superstar’s documentary, directed by Alex Keshishian, is slated to be released on Apple TV+ on November 4th.

