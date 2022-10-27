Meghan Markle branded ‘unemployable’ amid bombshell claims

file footage

Meghan Markle has been dubbed ‘unemployable’ by a royal expert, who claims all of her efforts to put herself in the limelight seem to be backfiring, reported The Sun.



Talking on his YouTube channel about the Duchess of Sussex’s attempts at carving out her own brand with her Spotify podcast and numerous interviews, royal expert Neil Sean said that Meghan appeared ‘unmarketable’.

“She kind of scatterguns these interviews around the world. She says one thing to Oprah, another thing to another journalist. You can’t seem to keep up. It does seem to be one problem after another,” Sean said.

He went on to add, “Now it looks like she has become unmarketable. But more importantly, she’s not very careful, and allegedly unemployable.”

Sean even claimed that people are ‘scared’ to work with Meghan, saying, “I’ve been told by a very good source that people will be very scared to take her on because seemingly at some point she will turn around and bite you.”

“And that’s the problem. You know, it doesn’t matter who you are, what you are. If they feel that you’re really documenting this experience for later use to portray yourself in a totally different light,” he concluded.