 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s failure to criticise ‘The Crown' slammed by experts

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry’s ‘failure to criticise’ Netflix’s The Crown’s upcoming season, focusing on the breakdown of his parents King Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage, has been called out by a royal commentator.

Writing for The Sun, Jane Moore pointed out that the Duke of Sussex appears to be especially silent since he has a multi-million-dollar deal with the streaming giant himself. She even claimed that Prince Harry appeared to have ‘double standards’.

As per Moore, “Whatever happens with the documentary that’s part of the Sussexes’ rumoured £83million deal with Netflix, Harry’s failure to criticise The Crown is illuminating.”

“After all, he spends tens of thousands of pounds suing newspapers over every slight, imagined or otherwise, in a bid to protect his wife and the memory of his mother,” she continued.

“Yet when his paymasters dramatize and embellish several painful episodes in Princess Diana’s life (including her death in series six, being filmed now), he has said nothing since telling James Corden that “It’s fictional... but it’s loosely based on the truth”. Double standards, one might suggest,” Moore slammed.

The comments come just days after Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle told Variety that the couple’s Netflix documentary isn’t ‘what they wanted’ but that they are excited for it to air.

