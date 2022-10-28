Prince Harry accused of copying wife Meghan Markle to develop his own truth

Prince Harry seems to be a big fan of his wife Meghan as he apparently follows in her footsteps to sale his royal life.



The Duke of Sussex is receiving backlash for allegedly copying his wife Meghan Markle to develop his own truth.

A biographer has lashed out at the Duke's recent claims about a lack of mental health support around him before meeting Meghan as "absolutely wrong".

Angela Levin, author of "Harry: A Biography of a Prince", revealed to GB News host Nana Akua that Prince Harry emphatically denied the Duchess of Sussex's awareness of his mental health struggles.

"Absolutely not, she’s not involved at all," the Prince allegedly said during a 2017 interview with the royal biographer. Flaying the Duke's latest statement, Levin asserts that Harry is telling his own version of events like his wife Meghan.

"He [Harry in recent statement] said he had never heard about being looked after mentally before Meghan came along," says Levin.

“And she really helped him. That’s absolutely wrong, because when I interviewed him for my biography of him in 2017, we talked a great deal about mental health. And right at the end, he started going out with Meghan. I asked to him, "Does Meghan know anything about it? Has she encouraged you or helped you?" He said, ‘Absolutely not; she’s not involved at all," according to the exper.

Levin says she now finds that conversation “very interesting.” The author adds this was a firsthand conversation she had with Prince Harry. She notes that later on, Prince Harry started saying that Meghan did help him improve his mental health.