King Charles on 'damage control' as Archie to lose titles after Harry's 'Spare'

King Charles III will take away Archie's birth right as Prince Harry prepares to release his memoir, says expert.



Royal author Mark Borkowski predicts “the damage to the royal family will be great" as Harry is set to reveal bombshell details on how he was treated secondary to Prince William.

“Charles’ retaliation could include not giving their children their prince and princess titles, and even withdrawing their own titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” Borkowski said.

Harry shares son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1 with wife Meghan Markle.

It is “a nervous Christmas … as they anticipate the worst", adds the author.

“For the new king, still planning his coronation, this could not have come at a worse time," warns Mark.