Queen took help of Platinum Jubilee to put Camilla friction 'to bed'

Queen Elizabeth II took her time before bestowing Camilla the title of Queen Consort.

Expert Catherine Pepinster reveals it took Queen struggled to decide the future of Camilla in the event when Charles becomes King.



"Should Camilla be crowned as Queen Consort? That was once something that was very contentious but I think the late Queen's 70th Accession anniversary statement put much of that contention to bed."



Her Majesty completed her Platinum Jubilee in 2022. Speaking with Britons in February, the 96-year-old expressed her wish for Camilla to be called Queen Consort when Charles makes King.

The Queen said: "I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."