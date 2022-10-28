 
entertainment
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry has ‘much darker’ version of ‘Spare’ memoir in Spanish

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 28, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry reportedly has a ‘far darker’ name in store for the Spanish version of his incoming memoir.

Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton issued these shocking allegations against the Duke of Sussex.

These claims have been made in Mr Wootton's most recent interview with the Mail Online.

In the new piece he began by admitting, “The Spanish language version of the book has been given the subtitle En La Sombra, or 'in the shadow', a pointed reference to how Harry feels he was treated by the Royal Family.”

“And the press release announcing the book's title makes clear his story will be framed around that day in 1997 he was forced to walk behind his mother's coffin in the full glare of the world.”

“A decision that has seen him come to resent the institution into which he was born, even though it allowed him to live a life of unthinkable privilege.”

