 
entertainment
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry told 'keeping truth' does not mean 'biting hands that fed him'

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 28, 2022

Prince Harry is urged to take careful steps as he grows closer to releasing his memoir.

The Duke of Sussex is all set to drop his book in 2023 and Conservative politician Susan Hall is worried about the impact it will have on the royal family.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Ms Hall began: "If the rumours about the content of the book are to be believed, it could damage his own family.

"Families are very precious and he may well wish that he had kept 'his' truth - 'his' being in the inverted commas because Meghan Markle is always going on about her truth.

"I certainly wish he would finally grow up and realise that he should not bite the hand that fed him."

Ms Hall wrote on Twitter: "If it’s as bad as some predict then I hope his titles will be removed from him and his wife. He has earnt off the back of our Royal Family for long enough."

More From Entertainment:

'Hilarious' Prince Harry has 'world class' talent for whining: Piers Morgan

'Hilarious' Prince Harry has 'world class' talent for whining: Piers Morgan
Rihanna breaks six-year music hiatus with 'Lift Me Up' from ‘Black Panther’

Rihanna breaks six-year music hiatus with 'Lift Me Up' from ‘Black Panther’

Khloe Kardashian says she won't be having more babies: Here's why

Khloe Kardashian says she won't be having more babies: Here's why

Prince Harry going ‘for the jugular’ in new tell-all memoir, experts says

Prince Harry going ‘for the jugular’ in new tell-all memoir, experts says
Prince Harry refuses King Charles request over memoir

Prince Harry refuses King Charles request over memoir
Netflix drops trailer for upcoming ‘Lost Bullet 2’, release date, cast list

Netflix drops trailer for upcoming ‘Lost Bullet 2’, release date, cast list
BTS' Jin, Coldplay collab 'The Astronaut' MV out now: Watch

BTS' Jin, Coldplay collab 'The Astronaut' MV out now: Watch
Prince Harry’s truce with Royal Family ‘barely lasted a few months’: ‘Out for revenge’

Prince Harry’s truce with Royal Family ‘barely lasted a few months’: ‘Out for revenge’
BTS' Jungkook creates history as solo artist in PCAs: Deets inside

BTS' Jungkook creates history as solo artist in PCAs: Deets inside
Queen took help of Platinum Jubilee to put Camilla friction 'to bed'

Queen took help of Platinum Jubilee to put Camilla friction 'to bed'
Meghan Markle will be 'totally behind' Lilibet if she wants to be actress

Meghan Markle will be 'totally behind' Lilibet if she wants to be actress
King Charles on 'damage control' as Archie to lose titles after Harry's 'Spare'

King Charles on 'damage control' as Archie to lose titles after Harry's 'Spare'