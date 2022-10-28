'Hilarious' Prince Harry has 'world class' talent for whining: Piers Morgan

 
Prince Harry has come under fire for the titles of his upcoming memoir.

British journalist Piers Morgan is in splits over the Duke of Sussex copying his book jacket from Andre Aggassi's memoir, as he bashed his lack of real talent, 

Turning to his Twitter on Friday, Piers wrote: "This is hilarious.. Harry didn’t just hire same ghost-writer who did Andre Agassi’s book, he’s even copied the front cover photo. Only difference is one had a world class talent for sport, the other a world class talent for whining."

Prince Harry's 'unflinching' and 'raw' memoir is scheduled to release on January 10, 2023.

