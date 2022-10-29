BTS' Jin first-ever collab single 'The Astronaut' sales set new record

 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 29 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

BTS’ Jin has achieved an incredible sales milestone with the release of his first highly anticipated single The Astronaut.

On October 29, Soompi reported that BTS’ Jin's new single The Astronaut sales surpassed over 7 lac copies on the first day of its release.

The Astronaut sold an outstanding total of 700,954 copies, according to Hanteo Chart.

With this achievement, BTS Jin becomes the third solo artist in K-pop history to cross 7 lacs copies in sales on the first day of release after Lim Young Woong’s I'm Hero and EXO’s Baekhyun’s Bambi.

In addition, The Astronaut also topped the iTunes chart in many countries all over the world.

The Astronaut is the collaboration music video of BTS Jin and British rock band Coldplay that was released on October 28, 2022.

