Saturday Oct 29 2022
Meghan Markle 'just a poser', wants '1950s perfect mum' look

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

Meghan Markle is always acting for the cameras, says royal expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who left UK in 2020 to move to California alongside husband, Prince Harry, always found it hard to adjust in the royal family.

True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat, expert Ingrid Seward says: "One of the reasons I think she found it so hard to be in the Royal family, A - she didn't listen but B - she really wanted her voice to be heard, and she couldn't but now she can, so I just assume that she and Harry - and I hope - are very incredibly happy "

Ms Seward adds that Meghan "never stopped acting".

Speaking on her Variety interview, she continued: "I just took away from that Meghan is, she just is a poser."

Ingrid added: "[Meghan looked] like a 1950s perfect mum.

"Instead of saying 'I read to the kids, they probably give me a hard time if they don't like the story', she's so 'perfect', she never seems to stop acting."

